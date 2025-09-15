Warren (8-7) allowed six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Red Sox.

Warren was tagged for six of the 10 hits during the first inning, when he gave up all six runs as the Red Sox sent their entire lineup to the plate. The right-hander was able to grind out four more frames, but the Yankees' comeback effort still fell short. Warren has struggled against the Yankees' archrivals this year, allowing a total of 15 runs over 14.1 innings in three starts against the Red Sox. Overall, he has a 4.44 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 160:62 K:BB through 152 innings over 31 starts. Warren will look to right the ship in his next start, which is tentatively projected to be at Baltimore.