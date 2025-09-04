Warren allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five-plus innings in a no-decision against Houston on Wednesday.

Warren had a 4-1 leading heading into the sixth, but he was pulled after giving up a leadoff homer to Jeremy Pena in that frame. New York's bullpen went on to allow the Astros to eventually take the lead, preventing Warren from earning his second straight win. Still, this was a promising result for the right-hander, who has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his past eight starts. He has a 2.79 ERA during that span, lowering his overall mark to 4.28 on the season.