Calhoun is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The lefty-hitting Calhoun finds himself on the bench for a fourth straight game, with two of his absences coming against southpaws and two coming against right-handers. While he appeared to have a grasp on the Yankees' regular designated-hitter role versus right-handers, Calhoun looks like he may be the odd man out of the lineup following Aaron Judge's return from the injured list Tuesday.
