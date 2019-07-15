Weiss was Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com on Monday.

The 27-year-old has thrown 27.1 innings at the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, struggling to a 7.24 ERA. He has one career big-league appearance under his belt (last season with the Reds), in which he faced four batters, walking two of them and allowing two homers. He doesn't look to be particularly close to getting the opportunity to bring his ERA down from infinity any time soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories