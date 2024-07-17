The Twins activated Weiss (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and outrighted him to Triple-A St. Paul, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Weiss has been out all season with a teres major strain in his right shoulder. He's healthy now, after having allowed six runs with an 8:3 K:BB over eight innings during his rehab assignment, which included stops at three affiliates. The Twins didn't have room on Weiss from the 40-man roster, but he'll remain in the organization as bullpen depth at St. Paul.