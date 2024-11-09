McCain logged a team-high 18 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-106 loss to the Lakers.

No 76er managed to reach 20 points on the night as Joel Embiid (knee/suspension) and Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) were both sidelined, and Paul George remains on a minutes restriction. McCain's production and court time have been erratic to begin his NBA career, but the 16th overall pick in the 2024 Draft has scored in double digits in three of the last five contests, averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.6 steals in 17.0 minutes a game during that stretch.