McCain registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 overtime loss to Houston.

McCain has cooled off a bit after putting up impressive numbers over the last two weeks, but that kind of regression was slightly expected since he's a rookie who's still getting used to the NBA. The former Duke standout should continue to have a significant role in the 76ers offense with Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined. He's averaging 23.7 points per game since being promoted to the starting lineup seven games ago on Nov. 13.