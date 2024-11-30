McCain is not in the 76ers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

McCain has started in each of the 76ers' last seven games, and over that span he has averaged 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds,. 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal over 36.4 minutes per contest. However, with Paul George (knee) returning from a three-game absence, McCain will come off the bench Saturday as the 76ers opt to go with a double-big lineup of Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond. Despite the demotion to the bench, McCain has earned a permanent spot in the Sixers' rotation and should continue to see plenty of playing time in a reserve role.