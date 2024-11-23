McCain posted 30 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 113-98 win over the Nets.

McCain provided Philadelphia with a nice life offensively and from deep Friday, leading all 76ers players in threes made and scoring in a 30-point showcase. McCain matched a season high in threes made, now having connected on at least five threes in two straight outings. He has surpassed the 30-point mark in two contests, both of which have taken place over his last five appearances.