McClung managed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to Windy City.

McClung was efficient from the field and scored at least 20 points for the eighth time over his past nine appearances. Across 48 games, he's averaging 19.0 points per contest while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from deep.