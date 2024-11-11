George contributed 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 overtime win over the Hornets.
George paved the way for the Philadelphia starting lineup in a game that was led by the 76ers bench, leading all Philadelphia starters in scoring while handing out a game-best assist total in an overtime victory. George set a new season high in assists and has played well since making his debut Nov. 4, posting at least 15 points and four dimes in three of his four outings.
