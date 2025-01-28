George (finger) underwent an MRI, and it was determined the 76ers star has an extensor tendon injury on his left fifth finger, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

George continues to have a rough first season with the 76ers, as he has dealt with injury after injury. The veteran star's finger injury on his left hand could result in him missing some time, which has yet to be determined. He has played in only 30 of the 44 games played by the 76ers this season, averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.