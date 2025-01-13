Maxey finished with 29 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five assists, four boards and three steals in 39 minutes of action during Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Magic.

The star guard led all scorers on the night, but he struggled to score efficiently from the field and was ultimately unable to give his team the edge in the wire-to-wire contest. With Joel Embiid (foot) remaining out, the offensive load once again fell to Maxey, who, despite his shooting woes, did a good job getting to the line. In Embiid's four-game absence, Maxey has averaged 29.8 points, 8.3 assists and 2.0 steals on 45.0 percent shooting from the field. It's unclear when the big man listed as day-to-day will make his return, but until he does, the offense should continue to run through Maxey.