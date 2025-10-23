Green put up 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and an assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 133-120 win over Washington.

Green drew the start for the season opener and was one of seven Bucks to score in double digits. While Green started only seven games in the 2024-25 regular season, he is slated to take on a larger role this season and should see more volume from beyond the arc as the season progresses.