Lopez provided 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Bulls.

Lopez led both teams with three blocks Saturday and finished as the Bucks' second-leading scorer behind Damian Lillard (29). Lopez has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games, and the veteran center has taken on a larger role on offense due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness). Over his last six games, Lopez has averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks over 33.3 minutes per game.