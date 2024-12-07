Prince is doubtful to return for the second half of Friday's game against the Celtics due to an illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Prince was under the weather heading into Friday's game, and while he played in the first half, it appears he is unlikely to return for the second half. If he's in fact done for the night, Prince will finish with zero points, two rebounds, one assist and one block over nine minutes. Gary Trent started for the Bucks in the second half due to Prince's illness.