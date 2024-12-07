Prince (illness) didn't return to Friday's 111-105 loss to the Celtics and finished with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block over nine minutes.

Prince came into Friday's contest listed as questionable due to an illness. He was cleared ahead of tipoff and included in the Bucks' starting lineup, but he did not return for the second half, with Gary Trent entered the starting five coming out of halftime. Prince will rest up Saturday before the Bucks return to action Sunday against the Nets.