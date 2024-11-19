Prince finished with two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, one rebound and one assist over 27 minutes during Monday's 101-100 win over the Rockets.

Prince crashed back down to earth with a season low in points after totaling 38 across his last two games. However, the veteran forward still tied Brook Lopez for the team high in steals while recording his second-highest mark of the season. Despite an 0-for-3 shooting performance from beyond the arc Monday, Prince has still shot an impressive 13-for-25 from deep across his last five outings.