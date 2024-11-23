Dosunmu closed Friday's 136-122 win over the Hawks with 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

Dosunmu replaced Torrey Craig in the starting lineup, turning in arguably his best game of the season. Despite playing relatively consistent minutes thus far, Dosunmu's production has been very up and down. These are the kinds of numbers we were seeing from Dosunm down the stretch last season. The hope is that he can build off this performance as the Bulls look to try and string a few wins together.