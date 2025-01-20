Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Trail Blazers that White was held out for the final 4:12 of the contest due to a sore ankle, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White was limited to 27 minutes -- his fewest since Dec. 21 -- and finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds. Donovan noted that White didn't seem to be moving around well late in the fourth quarter, prompting the coach to keep the guard out of the Bulls' closing lineup. White received treatment on his ankle after the game, and the Bulls will check back in on his condition Monday before deciding if he'll be available to play against the Clippers later that night in the second leg of the back-to-back set.