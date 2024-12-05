Giddey (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Giddey was dealing with a right ankle sprain, but the Australian guard will suit up and should handle his regular workload in the Bulls' backcourt. Giddey is coming off his first triple-double of the season, posting 20 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block in a 128-102 win over the Nets on Monday. Giddey should experience a high usage rate considering Chicago will be missing both Coby White (ankle) and Lonzo Ball (knee).