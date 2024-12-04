Giddey is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle.

Giddey is coming off his first triple-double of the season, posting 20 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block in a 128-102 win over the Nets. Coby White (ankle) and Lonzo Ball (knee) have already been ruled out, so the Bulls could be especially shorthanded in the backcourt if Giddey is also shelved. That could lead to extra minutes for a variety of players, including rookie Matas Buzelis and Talen Horton-Tucker.