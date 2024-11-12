Giddey recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to Cleveland.

Giddey recorded at least one tally in each of the five major categories and was efficient from the field. Unfortunately, he came up short of recording a double-double by just two boards and three dimes. Giddey is enjoying a strong start to the season with Chicago and is averaging 12.7 points, 8.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of November.