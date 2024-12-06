LaVine logged 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 139-124 victory over the Spurs.

LaVine wasn't as explosive on the offensive side of the floor in Thursday's game, but he did a little bit of everything else and was one assist and rebound shy from registering the first triple-double of his NBA career. In his 14 outings since returning from a three-game absence due to an adductor strain, LaVine has averaged 20.6 points on 50.9 percent shooting (including 40.8 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G), 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 32.8 minutes per contest.