Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Could return Monday
Wade (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Wade is dealing with a left ankle sprain that prevented him from playing against the Kings on Saturday, but he has a chance to be cleared to return Monday. Jaylon Tyson will likely remain in the Cavaliers' starting lineup if Wade is unable to play.