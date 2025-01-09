Mobley had 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 win over Oklahoma City.

Mobley finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double and posted an impressive stat line on both ends of the court. The star forward is making a strong case to be named to the All-Star Game in February, and performances like Wednesday's will only boost his case. Mobley has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight outings, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in that stretch.