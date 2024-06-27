Tyson was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Tyson began his collegiate career at Texas before spending his sophomore season at Texas Tech and then moving on to Cal. As a junior, Tyson took a big step forward, pacing the Bears with 19.6 points per game to go with 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals. A versatile creator who uses his size well, Tyson is capable of playing both on and off the ball, though he'll likely be asked to function as a catch-and-shoot threat early in his NBA career. Last season, Tyson knocked down 36.0 percent of his three-point attempts after shooting 40.2 percent from deep at Texas Tech in 2022-23.