Tyson will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Heat.
Tyson finished the regular season on a high note, dropping a season-high 31 points as a starter for Cleveland in the loss to the Pacers. However, he'll begin the team's postseason run in the second unit against Miami on Sunday.
