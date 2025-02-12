Strus (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Following a one-game absence Monday against Minnesota, Strus will return from an ankle injury Wednesday. Over his last eight contests, the veteran swingman has averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes.