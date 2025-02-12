Strus (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Following a one-game absence Monday against Minnesota, Strus will return from an ankle injury Wednesday. Over his last eight contests, the veteran swingman has averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Ruled out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Questionable for Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Strong from deep in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Season-high three steals in win•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Nears double figures in first start•