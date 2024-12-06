Strus (ankle) was assigned to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Wednesday morning and recalled in the afternoon.
The Charge didn't play a game on Wednesday, so Strus presumably joined the affiliate to practice, though it's unclear how much he could do. The sharpshooter has yet to play this season after spraining his right ankle during a workout ahead of training camp, and coach Kenny Atkinson said at the beginning of December that Strus didn't have a return timetable. Strus remains out indefinitely, but it's encouraging to see him at least taking gradual steps toward his debut.
