Kornet posted two points (1-4 FG), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 17 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 win over Dallas.

Kornet grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, serving as an above-average backup center. Although he remains clearly behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, Kornet has been able to make the most of his opportunities, typically as a result of either rest or injury to those around him. He should be able to maintain a 15-minute role moving forward, even more when Porzingis or Horford are sidelined.