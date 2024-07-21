Miller averaged 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks during 28.2 minutes per game in five Summer League appearances.

Miller proved to be one of the top performers in Las Vegas, leading the Clippers into the semifinals before falling by one to the Grizzlies. The second-year player will be on a two-way contract once again this season, and although he impressed during Summer League, he'll have a very difficult time finding NBA minutes on a Clippers team with plenty of wing depth.