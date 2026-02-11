site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Will be rested
RotoWire Staff
Batum will be rested Wednesday against Houston, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Batum will be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Derrick Jones, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dalano Banton could be more involved for the Clippers as a result.
