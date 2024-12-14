Powell supplied 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-98 loss to Denver.

Powell remains one of the most consistent scoring weapons for the Clippers, and the veteran forward has surpassed the 15-point mark in his four appearances since returning from a six-game absence between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29 due to a hamstring injury. Powell is having a career-best season as a starter and is averaging 23.2 points per game in 2024-25. He's also shooting a career-high 47.4 percent from three-point range.