Daniel Dixon: Waived by Celtics

Dixon was waived by the Celtics on Thursday.

The undrafted guard out of William & Mary seemingly couldn't impress the Celtics' brass enough to warrant a regular-season roster spot, despite posting 19.2 points per game during his senior year of college. He'll seemingly look for work in the G-League with this news.

