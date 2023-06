Bazley wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Suns, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bazley had a limited role with the Suns after being traded from Oklahoma City to Phoenix in February. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game over seven appearances with the Suns and will become an unrestricted free agent after the team chose not to extend him a qualifying offer.