Spencer tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes in Monday's 97-95 loss to the Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Spencer played to his strengths in his first Summer League action, scoring nine of 11 points from beyond the arc. It's well known that the rookie out of UConn can knock down big shots, as he converted on 44.0 percent of his tries from three during his final collegiate season (40 games), so look for the guard to continue to fire from long distance during his transition to the next level. Spencer also showed upside on the glass Monday night by snagging three rebounds despite there being a shortage behind Zach Edey's 15-rebound performance.