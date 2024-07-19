Jackson dished out six dimes over 32 minutes of play Thursday, adding 17 points (4-of-14 FG, 7-of-8 FT), seven rebounds, two triples and one steal in a 88-77 win over the Pelicans in Las Vegas.

Jackson's season-high in dimes last season was four, but he had some impressive dimes during Thursday's game, so it appears that's a part of his game that he's been working on. Scotty Pippen Jr. also showed some impressive playmaking skills during Thursday's win, handing out 11 assists to go with 17 points (6-of-11 FG, 4-of-5 FT), six rebounds, one triple, three steals and just one turnover across 29 minutes. These two have been great in Las Vegas, but if the Grizzlies are healthy next season, it'll be tough for either of these guys to earn enough minutes to make an impact in most 12-team leagues.