Jackson logged 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 144-93 win over Golden State.

The 25-year-old forward was his usual productive self on a night in which six different Grizzlies scored in double digits. Jackson has delivered at least 15 points in nine straight games, averaging 21.0 points, 6.2 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks over that stretch while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.