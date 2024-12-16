Jackson accumulated 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.
Jackson was one of the best players for Memphis in this game, which isn't a small task considering he was matched up with the frontcourt of Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis most of the time. Jackson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four appearances, a span in which he's averaging 23.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field.
