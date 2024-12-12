Johnson notched 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over New York.

Johnson returned to action for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game after missing Atlanta's previous outing with a shoulder injury. En route to victory, Johnson hauled in his 13th double-double of the season. The 24-year-old forward is proving to be one of the NBA's best rebounders, as his 10.2 boards per contest ranks 13th in the league.