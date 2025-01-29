Johnson was diagnosed Wednesday with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss the rest of the season, league sources tell NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

After breaking out in his first season as a full-time starter in 2023-24, Johnson had taken another step forward in 2024-25, averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 35.7 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field over his 36 appearances. However, the fourth-year forward had missed five straight games earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation before returning to action Jan. 18, only to be shut down again after suffering a more significant injury to his other shoulder during a Jan. 23 loss to the Raptors. With surgery likely on the docket for Johnson, the Hawks will need several other players to step up in his absence. De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, Zaccharie Risacher and Bogdan Bogdanovic could all take on heightened roles over the final few months of the season. Johnson should be fully recovered from the shoulder injury in advance of training camp next fall.