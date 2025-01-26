Nance scored four points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), grabbed four boards and dished one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Raptors.

The big man had missed 12 straight contests with a hand injury prior to Saturday's outing, but looked rusty in his return to say the least. He got thrust into a spot start with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and De'Andre Hunter (illness) both sidelined, but failed to make the most of his volume, putting up a paltry line from the field and failing to make a real impact on either side of the ball. Although Johnson is out indefinitely, Hunter is expected to return soon, which would likely send Nance back to the bench.