Nance (hand) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

After undergoing right hand surgery on Jan. 2, Nance appears to be on the verge of returning to Atlanta's lineup sooner than initially anticipated. With the veteran big man likely to play Saturday and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) ruled out, Nance's return would likely eat into the playing time of Dominick Barlow and David Roddy in the Hawks' second unit. That said, Nance could be facing a minutes restriction if he's indeed upgraded to available against Toronto.