Burks agreed to a one-year contract with the Heat on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After spending the first seven years of his career in Utah, Burks has moved around the league over the last six seasons, most recently playing for the Pistons and Knicks during the 2023-24 campaign. Over 66 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, he averaged 10.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. Burks will likely have to settle for a bench role once again this season due to Miami's talent in the backcourt, but he's a decent scorer who has been relatively productive from the perimeter over the past few seasons.