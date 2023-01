Martin (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin missed five games due to his left quadriceps strain between early and mid-January, and he's still bothered by the issue ahead of Friday's matchup. However, he'll likely be able to suit up against the Magic. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 6.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.