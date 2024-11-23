Smith won't play in Sunday's game against Dallas due to a right knee bone bruise.

Smith sat out Friday's practice with the injury. The two-way player has been largely outside of the Heat's rotation this season, though he saw 25 minutes off the bench in Miami's most recent game Monday and recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over the 76ers. The Heat will get Jaime Jaquez (ankle) back from a one-game absence Sunday, and he could end up absorbing most of Smith's minutes.