Smith sustained a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon in Monday's 110-95 win over Brooklyn, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The setback is a devastating one for Smith, who had already missed most of the 2023-24 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee last November. Smith re-signed with Miami on a two-way deal this July and had recently worked his way into the rotation, averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes over a stretch of eight games before going down with the Achilles injury early in Monday's win. He'll continue to occupy a two-way slot while he recovers from the injury, though the Heat could eventually waive him in order to sign a healthy player.