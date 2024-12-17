Smith closed with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and six steals over 31 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to Detroit.

Smith continues to make noise for Miami, recording a career-high six steals in this loss. With so many rumors swirling around the future of Jimmy Butler, Smith is someone that could step into a larger role if Miami deals their star forward. Through six December contests, Smith is averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.