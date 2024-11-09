Highsmith finished Friday's 135-122 loss to Denver with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two assists over 35 minutes.

Highsmith and Pelle Larsson started the second half in place of Nikola Jovic and Jimmy Butler (ankle). Butler didn't return to the game, but Jovic had a productive second half off the bench. If Butler misses time, Highsmith's path to consistent playing time would be wide open. Highsmith has played at least 31 minutes in back-to-back games, totaling 35 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals during those contests.